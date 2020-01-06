VAN NUYS (CBSLA) — Police are seeking the public’s help identifying the suspects responsible for severely injuring a man who has yet to regain consciousness following a road rage incident caught on video.

LAPD detectives say the victim stopped at a red light facing south on Woodman Avenue at Victory Boulevard around 9:30 p.m. January 1, 2020 when the suspect vehicle began following him.

Detectives say the suspect vehicle had been driving erratically while traveling south on Woodman Avenue.

“The victim and suspects pulled to the curb and exited their vehicles. A dispute quickly erupted,” authorities stated in a news release.

Video of the incident shows one of the suspects punching the victim once in the head, causing the victim to fall to the ground unconscious.

The suspects are then shown returning to their vehicle and speeding off. Detectives say the suspects fled the location and headed south on Woodman Avenue from Victory Boulevard in a black Jeep with tinted windows and California paper plates.

Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics responded to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital. He has not regained consciousness since the incident.

Detectives describe the first suspect as male, Armenian, with short black hair, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 150 pounds, 20-30 years old, wearing a black sweatshirt, white shirt, black pants, and black hair. He was the one who hit the victim and was the driver of the Jeep, according to investigators.

The second suspect is described as male, Armenian, with black hair, 6 feet 1 inch tall, 170 pounds, 20-30 years old, wearing light blue pants and a dark jacket. The third suspect is described as male, Armenian, with black hair, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 140 pounds, 20-30 years old, wearing a dark jacket, white shirt and dark pants.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the LAPD.