LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — With anti-Semitic attacks on the rise, the LAPD is working to make the local Jewish community feel safe.

Some of LAPD’s top brass got together with members of the Jewish community in the San Fernando Valley for a meet-and-greet Sunday.

“Please know…we are here to work for you,” LAPD Deputy Chief Jorge Rodriguez said to the audience. The chief said he wanted to people to get to know his department before there’s any need for a call to 911.

The meeting comes in the wake of recent headlines involving attacks on Jews on the East Coast, not to mention the mass shooting at a synagogue in Poway last year.

“People are concerned,” Rabbi Mayer Greene said.

Rodriguez said he recently traveled to Israel where he found the national police force has 32,000 members. The LAPD, which serves the city of Los Angeles exclusively, is much smaller in number of officers, but it does have a volunteer force of 36,000, which Rodriguez says is key to partnering with the community to keep everyone safe.

“My challenge to you is I need you guys to get involved,” Rodriguez said to the audience.

LAPD volunteers need to be at least 18 years old with a clean record, and typically help officers with clerical work and other tasks that might keep an officer off the street.