WATTS (CBSLA) — Police were searching for at least one driver Monday after a pedestrian was fatally struck by multiple vehicles in a Watts intersection.

Police said the victim, a man in his 40s, was in the middle of the street at the intersection of Central Avenue and 112th Street around 4 a.m. when he was hit by at least two vehicles.

The driver who initially struck the man returned to the scene and was cooperating with police. That driver has not been arrested.

Investigators said the force of the initial impact was strong enough to remove the man from his shoes.

Evidence from the scene suggested that at least one other driver struck the man and kept on driving, investigators with the Los Angeles Police Department said.

“There’s mitigating circumstances as well,” Lt. David Ferry said. “You have to know that you’re in a collision. You have to know that you’re hitting somebody, and if you just think there’s some debris in the roadway, and it’s dark, then it’s not a crime.”

Paramedics tried to save the man, but he died from his injuries at the scene.

Ferry said the department was in the process of trying to identify everyone who was involved.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call the LAPD South Traffic Division at 323-421-2577.