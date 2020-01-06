LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Former New York City Mayor and 2020 Democratic presidential nominee Mike Bloomberg met with Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti Monday as he concluded his first visit to Southern California as a candidate.

Bloomberg and Garcetti met downtown at Philippe The Original to discuss the homeless crisis facing L.A. and infrastructure investment, according to Garcetti’s political adviser Yusef Robb.

“Grabbed a cup of coffee with my friend and fellow mayor Eric Garcetti this morning. Mayor Garcetti has been an outspoken advocate in the fight against climate change and has done great things for his city, state, and country,” Bloomberg wrote in a tweet.

Grabbed a cup of coffee with my friend and fellow mayor @EricGarcetti this morning. Mayor Garcetti has been an outspoken advocate in the fight against climate change and has done great things for his city, state, and country. pic.twitter.com/xAQ8wyZWfK — Mike Bloomberg (@MikeBloomberg) January 6, 2020

During his two-day visit, Bloomberg opened his first California campaign office on Sunday in Riverside, and on Monday opened another office in downtown Los Angeles.

“The people of California will be integral in our fight to defeat Trump. That’s why we’re creating the strongest state operation in California primary history. We’re opening campaign offices across the state. Today we opened our second CA @Mike2020 office in LA,” he wrote.

While visiting, the former mayor toured the veteran-owned software engineering and design company Fuse Integration and met with gun control supporters in San Diego.

On Monday, the Bloomberg campaign released a television commercial with television’s Judge Judy Sheindlin endorsing him.

“I like to say you can judge someone’s character by what they’ve done,” Sheindlin said. “Mike Bloomberg has done amazing things and will be a truly great president. No one comes close to Mike Bloomberg’s executive achievement, government experience, and impactful philanthropy.”

Sheindlin initially endorsed Bloomberg in October in an op-ed for USA Today, before he declared his candidacy on Nov. 24.

“Past presidential campaigns have taken California for granted, but we’re not making the same mistake,” Bloomberg tweeted.

If elected, Bloomberg would be the first Jewish president, a distinction that would also apply to Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)