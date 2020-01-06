LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Taxi drivers are taking to the streets Monday to protest Los Angeles World Airports’ recent moves that they say are decimating their ability to make a living.

Drivers will rally at 10:45 a.m. at the ATS Holding Lot, 6150 W. 96th St., and march along the arrivals level to the Clifton A. Moore Administration Building at 1 World Way, according to the Taxi Workers Alliance of Los Angeles.

The taxi drivers union says the have been battered by competition from rideshare companies, losing an estimated 77 percent of ridership in Los Angeles. With drivers now depending on rides to and from LAX to make ends meet, the airport’s decision to remove taxi stands in the Central Terminal Area is a near death blow.

“LAWA’s recent decision to eliminate curbside pickup for taxicabs at LAX, and to relocate taxis to the LAXit lot outside the airport, has decimated the industry,” the union said in a statement. “As the result [of] this policy, cab drivers work at the airport has plummeted by a whopping 70%! This level of losses is unsustainable and, as Councilman Koretz [has] said, ‘will be the final nail in the coffin of the taxi industry.’”

Headed to LAX today? Be aware there is a pre-planned demonstration by taxi drivers from 10 am to 2 pm – allow extra time for travel in the terminal area and consider using the upper/departures level during this time — LAX Airport (@flyLAXairport) January 6, 2020

LAX says the protest is not expected to impact flight operations, but may impact traffic around the airport.