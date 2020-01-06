Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The cape may be gone, but Superman looks like he’s ready to fly once again.
Lakers center Dwight Howard will participate in the NBA Slam Dunk contest during All-Star Weekend in Chicago next month, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.
The 34-year-old Howard – a three-time dunk contest participant – won the event in 2008 after he famously donned a Superman cape to cap off a series of awe-inspiring dunks.