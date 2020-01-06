LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Airbnb says they have taken down dozens of listings identified by the LAPD as “chronic party houses” in the Hollywood Hills.

All upcoming reservations for the 28 listings identified by Airbnb were canceled. Some of the properties were removed from Airbnb based on the issues identified and shared by the LAPD, while others will be subject to suspension and have to be recertified as being in good standing with the city of Los Angeles.

The Hollywood Hills properties that were banned from the home-sharing service were not identified, but Airbnb says some of the properties have generated citations and cease-and-desist orders. Not every home on the list provided by the LAPD were Airbnb listings, according to the company.

The crackdown comes after Brian Chesky, Airbnb’s CEO and Head of Community, announced a ban on party houses after a Halloween night shooting at an Airbnb rental property in Orinda in Northern California. Airbnb has also announced dedicated lines for neighbors, city officials, updated guest standards and a more comprehensive review of high-risk reservations.