LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A deadly structure fire in South Los Angeles claimed the life of a 58-year-old woman.

The fire erupted just before 2 a.m. Sunday on 42nd Street and Broadway Avenue. The woman appeared to be staying in the vacant garage.

When firefighters arrived, the garage was engulfed in flames. After crews extinguished the blaze, they located the body of a woman inside.

The location of the fire had sold a few months ago and was expected to be torn down, according to area residents.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

“We’re still working with LAPD, our partners at LAPD and the Arson-Counter Terrorism Unit, to investigate any witnesses who may know her, how long she may be staying here, cause at this point, we are not real sure of how long she may have been here,” said Capt. Cody Weireter of the LAFD.