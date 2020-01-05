LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Santa Ana winds are expected to increase Sunday night for the foothills & mountains where a High Wind Warning has been issued.
The coast and valleys are also under a Wind Advisory. High wind warnings are issued until as late as Tuesday 12 p.m. Air quality will be in the good to moderate range.
High Wind Warning:
The Santa Monica mountain range is under this warning until 3 p.m. Monday – Strong North winds 25-40 mph gusts 65 mph.
Traval may be affected along Kanan, Malibu Cyn, Topanga and Decker Cyn Roads.
LA & Ventura County Mtns: NE winds 25-40 mph gusts 65 mph
Highway 33 in Ventura County as well as i-5 and highway 14 in LA Co.
San Bernardino County Mtns: including San Gorgonio Pass near Banning, Santa Ana Mtns and foothills, Riverside co. Mtns and the Inland Empire:
The high wind warning will remain until 12pm Tuesday
NE Winds 20-35 mph Gusts 60-70mph
Strongest winds tonight and Monday for usual wind prone areas like Fremont Canyon in the Santa Ana mtns, near San Bernardino and Fontana in the foothills.
Isolated gusts 70 mph are possible. Winds will not be as strong Monday night into Tuesday morning
Damaging winds can blow down large objects such as trees and power lines. Power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
For the lower elevations we have a Wind Advisory from the coast to the valleys.
Ventura Co. Coast and Valleys (includes Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Moorpark & Newbury Park): Advisory until 3 pm Monday
North winds 20-30 mph gusts up to 50 mph with isolated gusts 60 mph in the hills
Coastal cities Ventura, Oxnard and Camarillo will see NE winds 20-30 mph gusts 45 mph
Santa Clarita Valley, San Fernando Valley including Burbank and Universal City:
Until 3 pm Monday
North winds 20-30 mph gusts 50 mph w/ isolated gusts 60 mph in the hills
LA County Coasts including Downtown LA, Malibu, Beverly Hills, Hollywood and Long Beach:
Until 3 pm Monday
NW 15-30 mph w/ gusts up to 45 mph
Strongest winds between LA & Ventura Co. line including Malibu to the 405 freeway
Orange County Coast and inland areas (includes Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa, Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine, Orange and Fullerton):
Until 12pm Tuesday
NE winds 20-30 mph gusts 45 mph
Winds will not be quite as strong Monday night into Tuesday
Temps will remain above average for Monday and Tuesday. We start to see winds relaxing a little more Monday night into Tuesday.
By Wednesday into the Friday temps cool closer to normal
Due to the NE winds coastal communities will be warmer than a lot of our inland cities. Typical Santa Ana wind pattern.
Monday’s highs:
LA/OC metro: 75
Valleys: 72
Beach:74
Mtns: 52
Deserts: 58
Inland Empire: 72
High winds are forecast this weekend across the Northern Rockies/Plains, southern California, and southern Oregon. High winds will blow down trees and power lines. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. See https://t.co/VyWINDk3xP for local wind forecast. pic.twitter.com/TfwkM4ohAE
— National Weather Service (@NWS) January 4, 2020