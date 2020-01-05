LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Santa Ana winds are expected to increase Sunday night for the foothills & mountains where a High Wind Warning has been issued.

The coast and valleys are also under a Wind Advisory. High wind warnings are issued until as late as Tuesday 12 p.m. Air quality will be in the good to moderate range.

High Wind Warning:

The Santa Monica mountain range is under this warning until 3 p.m. Monday – Strong North winds 25-40 mph gusts 65 mph.

Traval may be affected along Kanan, Malibu Cyn, Topanga and Decker Cyn Roads.

LA & Ventura County Mtns: NE winds 25-40 mph gusts 65 mph

Highway 33 in Ventura County as well as i-5 and highway 14 in LA Co.

San Bernardino County Mtns: including San Gorgonio Pass near Banning, Santa Ana Mtns and foothills, Riverside co. Mtns and the Inland Empire:

The high wind warning will remain until 12pm Tuesday

NE Winds 20-35 mph Gusts 60-70mph

Strongest winds tonight and Monday for usual wind prone areas like Fremont Canyon in the Santa Ana mtns, near San Bernardino and Fontana in the foothills.

Isolated gusts 70 mph are possible. Winds will not be as strong Monday night into Tuesday morning

Damaging winds can blow down large objects such as trees and power lines. Power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

For the lower elevations we have a Wind Advisory from the coast to the valleys.

Ventura Co. Coast and Valleys (includes Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Moorpark & Newbury Park): Advisory until 3 pm Monday

North winds 20-30 mph gusts up to 50 mph with isolated gusts 60 mph in the hills

Coastal cities Ventura, Oxnard and Camarillo will see NE winds 20-30 mph gusts 45 mph

Santa Clarita Valley, San Fernando Valley including Burbank and Universal City:

Until 3 pm Monday

North winds 20-30 mph gusts 50 mph w/ isolated gusts 60 mph in the hills

LA County Coasts including Downtown LA, Malibu, Beverly Hills, Hollywood and Long Beach:

Until 3 pm Monday

NW 15-30 mph w/ gusts up to 45 mph

Strongest winds between LA & Ventura Co. line including Malibu to the 405 freeway

Orange County Coast and inland areas (includes Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa, Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine, Orange and Fullerton):

Until 12pm Tuesday

NE winds 20-30 mph gusts 45 mph

Winds will not be quite as strong Monday night into Tuesday

Temps will remain above average for Monday and Tuesday. We start to see winds relaxing a little more Monday night into Tuesday.

By Wednesday into the Friday temps cool closer to normal

Due to the NE winds coastal communities will be warmer than a lot of our inland cities. Typical Santa Ana wind pattern.

Monday’s highs:

LA/OC metro: 75

Valleys: 72

Beach:74

Mtns: 52

Deserts: 58

Inland Empire: 72

Tweets by NWSLosAngeles