LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) —”Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ held the top spot again at this weekend’s box office. In its third weekend in theaters, the Disney movie took in at least another $33.7 million.

“Jumanji: The Next Level” came in second place for the third straight week with $26.5 million.

“Little Women” was third, followed by “The Grudge,” and “Frozen 2,” which is now officially the highest-grossing animated movie in history.

The sequel has generated more than $1.3 billion at the global box office, pushing past the first “Frozen” and “The Incredibles 2.”