MISSION VIEJO (CBSLA) — Six people were injured after a nine-vehicle traffic collision in Mission Viejo, including two children. Five of the injured are listed as trauma victims.

The crash occurred shortly before 2 p.m. Sunday at Alicia Parkway and Jeronimo Road, according to the OCFA.

Details about the crash were not immediately available.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Department is investigating.

