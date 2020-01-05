Comments
MISSION VIEJO (CBSLA) — Six people were injured after a nine-vehicle traffic collision in Mission Viejo, including two children. Five of the injured are listed as trauma victims.
The crash occurred shortly before 2 p.m. Sunday at Alicia Parkway and Jeronimo Road, according to the OCFA.
Details about the crash were not immediately available.
The Orange County Sheriff’s Department is investigating.
Mission Viejo MCI Update: 6 total patients. 5 are designated as trauma victims going to local trauma centers. 2 of the victims are children. OCSD onscene handling the investigation.
— OCFA PIO (@OCFA_PIO) January 5, 2020
