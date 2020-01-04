POMONA (CBSLA) — – A man was shot defending his mother during a robbery in a Pomona apartment complex Friday night. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition. His mother, who was also shot, is in stable condition.

The shooting occurred at a gated apartment community at 883 Buena Vista Avenue. It’s not clear how the suspects got in.

Pomona Police say that when the mother, 44, was being robbed by the unknown suspects, her 25-year-old son attempted to intervene. One suspect then shot both the mother and son with a hand gun.

A description of the suspects, who are still at large, was not available.

Anyone with information about this robbery and shooting was asked to call the Pomona Police Department at 909-620-2085. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.