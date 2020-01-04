



— The singer Pink is giving some major green to help battle the wildfires that are currently raging in Australia.

“I am totally devastated watching what is happening in Australia with the horrific bushfires,” she tweeted to her 32.2 million Twitter followers. “I am pledging a donation of $500,000 directly to the local fire services that are battling so hard on the frontlines. My heart goes out to our friends and family in Oz.”

The bushfires have burned about 12.35 million acres and destroyed more than 1,400 homes since they started in September. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has called up thousands of reservists to help battle the fires.

We’re putting more Defence Force boots on the ground, more planes in the sky, more ships to sea, and more trucks to roll in to support the bushfire fighting effort and recovery as part of our co-ordinated response to these terrible #bushfires pic.twitter.com/UiOeYB2jnv — Scott Morrison (@ScottMorrisonMP) January 4, 2020

The singer isn’t the only American pitching in. The Angeles National Forest Service is set to send 20 firefighters from different parts of the L.A. Metro area to Australia to help battle the raging wildfires devastating the country.

The firefighters, many of which battled the Saddle Ridge Fire in October, will assemble at the Little Tujunga Hotshot Station on Monday and fly out of Los Angeles International Airport shortly after, said Forest Service spokesman Andrew Mitchell.