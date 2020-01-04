



— Paul Strauss is a volunteer LAPD Reserve Officer and a doctor, which proved to be crucial in saving the life of a female war veteran who tried to kill herself Thursday.

Strauss was among the officers dispatched to the woman’s location after she posted online that she was going to take her own life.

“When we arrived and entered her room she was unresponsive and not breathing, clearly from taking the pills and alcohol that were around the room. As a physician of many years, I just did what I was trained to do by both LAPD and my medical experience,” Strauss said. “I assisted her breathing while LAFD was called, who arrived several minutes later.”

Yesterday was a very satisfying and proud day for Los Angeles Reserve Police Officer Paul Strauss, who is also an M.D. He saved someone’s life! Click the photo to read the entire story. #LAPD @LAPDHQ @LAPDChiefMoore pic.twitter.com/KZHTpCP27X — Los Angeles Police Reserve Foundation (@laprf_org) January 4, 2020

Reserve police officers are people who have careers in another profession, would like to volunteer to serve the community as a reserve officer, and are trained by the Los Angeles Police Academy.

“It highlights that as first responders, police officers, more often than they realize, are first on scene by several minutes to medical emergencies,” the LA Police Reserve Foundation said. “By acting swiftly we make a difference and save lives. It highlights the value of the reserve program that allows specialized expertise of reserve officers to be brought to the Department and ultimately to the citizens of Los Angeles.”