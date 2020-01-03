Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best such spots in Irvine, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to go when you’re looking for a workout.

1. OC Fit Irvine

First on the list is OC Fit Irvine. Located at 17935 Sky Park Circle, Suite D, in the Business District, it’s the highest-rated gym in Irvine, boasting five stars out of 336 reviews on Yelp.

2. OC Life Fitness

Next up is the Business District’s OC Life Fitness, at 2004 McGaw Ave. With five stars out of 276 reviews on Yelp, the gym and personal training spot has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Jungle Fitness

Also in the Business District is another top choice, Jungle Fitness, at 18102 Skypark S., Suite J. Yelpers give the gym, personal training and nutritionist spot five stars out of 283 reviews.

4. Work

Work, a gym and personal training spot also in the Business District, is another much-loved go-to, with five stars out of 188 Yelp reviews. Head over to 16782 Hale Ave., Suite B, to see for yourself.

5. 3D Fitness

And then there’s 3D Fitness, a Lower Peters Canyon favorite, with five stars out of 95 reviews. Stop by 3941 Irvine Blvd. to hit up the gym and personal training spot.

