LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Firefighters from the U.S. are headed down under to help reign in the wildfires devastating Australia.

The firefighters with the National Interagency Fire Center took off from LAX Thursday night for Australia, where a state of emergency has been declared. More than 200 wildfires are burning in Australia’s two most-populous states.

Additional American fire personnel leaving Los Angeles to assist with fire suppression efforts in Australia. #NSWfires #AustraliaFires #USwithAUS pic.twitter.com/CStUKRE1NR — National Interagency Fire Center (@NIFCfire) January 2, 2020

More than 380 homes have been destroyed just this week on the Southern Coast of New South Wales, and a total of 18 people have died nationwide.

Californians are all too familiar with the weather Australia is experiencing – cooler weather helping the conditions over the past few days, but high temperatures and strong winds forecast to return this weekend.

The fires have been devastating to Australia’s environment and wildlife, with almost a third of New South Wales’ koalas killed in the fires and a third of their habitat destroyed.