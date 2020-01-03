



— Los Angeles police announced Friday night that they had arrested a man accused of fatally stabbing another man inside a downtown restaurant on New Year’s Day.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, officers responded at about 8:35 a.m. to a call of a stabbing at Margarita’s Place, a Mexican restaurant in the 100 block of E. Seventh Street.

The victim, 56-year-old Homer Garcia who lived nearby, was eating when he got into an argument with an apparently homeless patron who then stabbed the victim and fled.

Police said the suspect, 49-year-old Devan Lampkin, who lives in a homeless shelter, was carrying the knife when he went into the restaurant.

On Friday night, Commander Marc Reina tweeted out that the suspect in the stabbing was taken into custody Friday at Central Library.

Lampkin is being held on $2,000,000 bail on suspicion of murder.

Police said the case would be presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office next week.

