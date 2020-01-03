Charlotte Flair And Andrade, WWE’s Newest Power Couple, Get Engaged WWE Superstars Charlotte Flair and Andrade became engaged on New Year's Eve, capping a whirlwind year of romance for the pair.

'We Will All Miss Him': Tributes Pour In After Longtime NBA Commissioner David Stern DiesHours after it was announced that longtime NBA Commissioner David Stern died, basketball players and fans have been remembering the impact he had on the league, and the game itself.