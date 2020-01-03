CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
MOORPARK (CBSLA) – Authorities were searching for a suspect Friday after a man was found shot to death inside a self-storage facility in Moorpark.

Sheriff’s deputies received a call of shots fired around 2:20 p.m., according to a Ventura County spokesperson.

When they arrived on scene, they found the victim – believed to be between 50 and 60 years old – dead from gunshot wounds.

Investigators told CBSLA they believe this was a targeted situation and not a random act.

The suspect was believed to be in the area as authorities continued to search into Friday evening.

