



– The Oxnard Police Department is marking the start of 2020 with a Spanish language Facebook page

Oxnard Police Chief Scott Whitney first announced the new social media page in a video posted Dec. 21, inviting the community to check it out.

“Hola amigos!” Whitney is heard saying in the 16-second video.

Whitney told the Ventura County Star the department decided to launch the page in December. Since then, the page has more than 1,200 likes and followers.

Press releases from Oxnard PD will be translated and posted on the Facebook page, which will be managed by Police Cmdr. Luis McArthur.

Oxnard isn’t the first police department in the U.S. to take the approach: similar Facebook pages have been set up by the Suffolk County Police Department in New York, the Dalton Police Department in Georgia, and a few other locales.