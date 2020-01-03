



— This Mercedes-Benz convertible roadster had seen better days – much of its light blue body was rusted over, its interior torn and its seats ripped and moldy. But it still sold recently for a tidy $800,000.

The 1961 Mercedes-Benz 300SL Roadster was found recently and put up for sale by the Beverly Hills Car Club, which says its light blue color with light blue interior is just one of 101 examples of the vehicle ordered.

The convertible two-seater was sold to its first owner on June 20, 1961, returned to the same dealership, and sold it to the second owner on Sept. 26, 1963. The roadster was sold again recently along with a stack of documentation, including the original bill of sales, owner’s manual, a meticulously maintained service booklet, and correspondence between the previous owner and the salesman who originally sold the car.

It’s not clear where the car had been kept until recently, but it appeared have been housed in a garage stuffed with junk, dry leaves and other refuse. The car’s engine and undercarriage looked rusted and brittle, even though there is just 75,629 miles on the odometer. The frame of the car’s top appeared to be intact, but the fabric torn and punctured in several places.

But, because the Mercedes-Benz 300SL is “one of the most important and iconic vehicles ever constructed,” according to the Beverly Hills Car Club, it still sold for the asking price of $800,000.

“Cars like this are nearly impossible to find,” the club said in its sale listing.