BEVERLY HILLS (CBSLA) — Are you looking for a new home in Beverly Hills?

Musician Jordan McGraw, the son of television’s Dr. Phil McGraw, has placed his eclectic home on the market.

The home is listed for $5.75 million and features some interesting decor.

The Beverly Hills mansion is more than 6,100 square feet and includes five bedrooms and six bathrooms.

The interior dawns a staircase railing made from fake wooden branches and a black and white checkerboard ceiling completes the lobby.

Inside the dining room, potential buyers can find an art installation that has melted guns and rifles covering a wall.

McGraw is currently on the road touring as the opening act for the Jonas Brothers.