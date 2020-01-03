FONTANA (CBSLA) — When San Bernardino County firefighters heard there was a litter of newborn puppies trapped inside a burning garage, they were there on the double.

Firefighters arrived at the home in the 9700 block of Tangelo Avenue in Fontana at about 9:15 a.m. to find several trapped animals still inside the burning garage. San Bernardino County Fire says crews “quickly effected a rescue of a litter of puppies.”

Firefighters save litter of puppies from early morning blaze. Click the link to read more.https://t.co/VggYYi4LVT pic.twitter.com/q1YyiTsSkv — SB County Fire (@SBCOUNTYFIRE) January 3, 2020

The fire was out within 13 minutes and animal control was called to the scene to evaluate the puppies.

No injuries were reported to firefighters or civilians. A basket of what appeared to be four puppies was held up for a photo with their firefighter rescuers, and they looked like they would be OK.