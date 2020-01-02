INDIO (CBSLA) — Goldenvoice released the full lineup for the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival Thursday evening.
Rage Against the Machine, Travis Scott, and Frank Ocean are set to headline the two-weekend festival and will be joined by other artists like Calvin Harris, Lana Del Rey, Thom Yorke and many more.
The festival announced the lineup across social media, stating that the first weekend, April 10 through 12, is already sold out.
Weekend 1 is sold out 🌴 Register for Weekend 2 presale at https://t.co/x8PRTb12Eh. Presale starts Monday 1/6 at 12pm PT pic.twitter.com/QPRYnJVe9P
— Coachella (@coachella) January 3, 2020
Presale tickets for the second weekend of the festival happening April 17 through April 19 go on sale Monday, January 6 at 12 p.m.