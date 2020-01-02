PORT HUENEME (CBSLA) — A light earthquake centered near Port Hueneme rattled large swath of Southern California early Thursday morning.

The magnitude-4.0 earthquake struck the Channel Islands area at about 2:13 a.m. from an epicenter about six miles underground, in the ocean between Santa Cruz Island and Santa Monica, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

“Did You Feel It?” reports to the USGS showed it was felt as far north as Santa Barbara, all the way to La Jolla in San Diego County, and as far east as Lancaster.

There were no reports of damage or injuries.