PASADENA (CBSLA) — A local animal shelter is hoping people kick-off the new year by adopting a new friend.
The Pasadena Humane Society & SPCA has dropped their adoption fee to $20 from Thursday, January 2 through Sunday.
PHS will match people with their dog, cat, or rabbit depending on your New Year’s resolution, whether it’s getting more exercise, spending quality time with loved ones, or learning new skills.
All dog and cat adoptions include spay or neuter surgery, a microchip, and vaccines.