



— The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a South L.A. man with dementia who has been missing since New Year’s Day.

Henry Dykes, 64, was last seen Wednesday about 6 p.m. in the 2000 block of Cullivan Street. According to the Los Angeles County, Dykes may have been on his way to a Food 4 Less store on Imperial Highway and Western Avenue.

He is described as black, 6-foot-1 and 149 pounds, with brown eyes, short black hair and a goatee and was last seen wearing blue sweatpants, a blue shirt and black shoes.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts was asked to call the sheriff’s Missing Persons Detail at 323-890-5500.