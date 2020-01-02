CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
Filed Under:Henry Dykes, missing


LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a South L.A. man with dementia who has been missing since New Year’s Day.

Henry Dykes, 64, suffers from dementia and was last seen New Year’s Day.

Henry Dykes, 64, was last seen Wednesday about 6 p.m. in the 2000 block of Cullivan Street. According to the Los Angeles County, Dykes may have been on his way to a Food 4 Less store on Imperial Highway and Western Avenue.

He is described as black, 6-foot-1 and 149 pounds, with brown eyes, short black hair and a goatee and was last seen wearing blue sweatpants, a blue shirt and black shoes.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts was asked to call the sheriff’s Missing Persons Detail at 323-890-5500.

Comments

Leave a Reply