



— A Los Angeles-area man was arrested Sunday in Alabama after a suspected kidnapping, followed by a high-speed chase ended, with a hostage standoff inside his van.

Sean Sanders, of Los Angeles, was arrested by officers in Brookside, Alabama, after allegedly kidnapping a woman with the intent to kill her.

Police said they were tipped off to the kidnapping after a witness called in to say a man driving a white van had forced a woman into that van at knife-point. The witness said the woman was bleeding from her head and was screaming out for help, according to a Facebook post.

When police spotted the vehicle, the driver fled leading officers on a pursuit that ended with the suspect and the victim barricaded inside the vehicle.

Officers were able to enter the vehicle from the rear and pull the victim to safety. Police said she sustained serious injuries with cuts to her head and face after the suspect allegedly struck her multiple times with a tire iron. She was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Sanders has been charged with kidnapping, attempted murder and a number of other charges. He was being held in an Alabama jail on a $191,000 bond.