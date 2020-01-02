



Aloha! The Hawaii Five-0/Magnum P.I. crossover is here at last! Steve McGarrett and Five-0 join forces with Thomas Magnum and friends to protect national security when a list of undercover CIA agents is stolen and a member of Five-0 is put in serious danger, on back-to-back episodes of Hawaii Five-0 and Magnum P.I. this Friday, January 3rd, only on CBS.

See below for a quick preview of both episodes in this special two-part crossover event.