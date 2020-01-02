



— Authorities identified a 27-year-old man who apparently jumped to his death at LAX.

Alexander Rivera was identified by the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office as the man who apparently committed suicide at Los Angeles International Airport Sunday night. It’s not clear where Rivera was from or why he was at the airport.

LAX police Sgt. Rob Pedregon said Rivera appeared to be on an upper level when he jumped and landed on the customs level, one level below. Rivera was declared dead at the scene.

No information was given as to why Rivera may have jumped.

People with thoughts of suicide can call the American Foundation For Suicide Prevention hotline at 1-800-273-TALK or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.

