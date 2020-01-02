INGLEWOOD (CBSLA) — A reward of up to $50,000 was offered Thursday in the robbery of a mail carrier in Inglewood.

Two men robbed a letter carrier in the 800 block of South Larch Street at about 4 p.m. the day after Christmas. Authorities did not say what was stolen or whether a weapon was involved.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service released an image of one of the men, who was captured on security video.

No information was available about the second man. But the released images showed a black man wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt with a Puma logo. Both men were described as black and between the ages of 19 and 21 years old.

Anyone with information about the robbery can call 1-877-876-2455, say “law enforcement” and refer to Case No. 2978916-ROBB.