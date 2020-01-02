Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A flight attendant was carried off a small plane at Van Nuys Airport on New Year’s Day after being injured by turbulence.
Authorities were called to the airport at about 5 p.m. for a medical problem on the plane that was arriving from Las Vegas.
Van Nuys Airport police says the plane had a problem with turbulence and confirmed the person injured was a flight attendant. The injury was reportedly a broken leg.
It’s not clear who was on the flight, but several luxury planes were waiting on the tarmac in front of the plane as the flight attendant was carried away.