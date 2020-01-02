BREA (CBSLA) — Homes around an aerospace manufacturing firm in Brea were briefly evacuated Thursday morning after a fire led to a hazmat situation.

A fire was reported at Bristol Industries, 630 E. Lambert Road, at about 3 a.m., prompting the evacuation of homes near the structure fire due to hazardous materials concerns. Residents were allowed to return to their homes at about 7 a.m.

Update 7am-local residents have been given the ok to return to their homes, Lambert https://t.co/9S7PevtPEe now open , but the pedestrian trail between State College and Cliffwood is still closed to pedestrian traffic. Fire crews are remaining at the scene for clea-up. https://t.co/powTRkyZsm — Brea Police Dept (@BreaPD) January 2, 2020

The fire also prompted authorities to shut down Lambert Road in both directions between State College Boulevard and Cliffwood Avenue. Lambert Road has also been reopened, but a pedestrian trail between State College and Cliffwood Avenue remains closed.

The building’s automatic sprinklers reportedly caused acid runoff. Workers were being checked for exposure to the chemicals while firefighters put out the flames.