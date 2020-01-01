WHITTIER (CBSLA) — Parents and neighbors said a homeless encampment in a Whittier park is a danger to the public after a young woman was found dead there Wednesday morning.

Police have not released many details about the death that happened in Parnell Park near Mulberry Drive and Scott Avenue other than that they don’t suspect foul play. But people who use the park said they were still very concerned.

“I’m kind of alarmed today, really,” one grandmother said.

She said Wednesday might be the last time she takes her grandson to the park as the growing homeless population near the park’s playground — and today’s death — raise concerns about what’s happening inside that encampment.

“It’s alarming,” she said. “Well I’ve been keeping my eye on it the whole time. I have sympathy for them.”

Her concerns were shared by other parents.

“For me, it’s concerning because I don’t know what they’re going through, and sometimes I’m afraid that some people use drugs,” one woman said.

Back in November, members of the community rallied to draw attention to the encampment in the park, but it’s unclear whether officials will force people to move following the woman’s death.

“Stop making it sound like these people are bad,” one woman said. “They’re not bad. They don’t want to be out here.”

Police said they have no plans to file any charges, but that could change as the investigation continues.