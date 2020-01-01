COMPTON (CNS/CBSLA) — A pedestrian was struck and killed Wednesday on the Artesia (91) Freeway in Compton, authorities said.

The pedestrian was reported lying in the No. 3 lane of the Artesia Freeway at Wilmington Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol. An off-duty Redondo Beach police officer reported the body was in the No. 4 lane.

A witness told the CHP that the vehicles were swerving to avoid the body and that a vehicle with damage consistent with a traffic collision was nearby.

No further details were available. A SigAlert was issued at 5:54 a.m. for all westbound lanes and the onramp from Artesia Boulevard to the westbound 91 Freeway.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)