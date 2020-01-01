



— After a year that saw more than three dozen horse deaths, Santa Anita held its first race of the new season Dec. 28.

But less than five days later, the track saw its second horse death of the winter-spring meet — the 39th horse to die since December 2018.

Golden Birthday, a 4-year-old gelding, sustained a hind pastern fracture with sesamoid involvement after possibly making contact with another horse on the turn during a race on the main track, according to an incident report from Santa Anita Park.

The horse was euthanized upon the recommendation of veterinarians. As is standard, a necropsy will be performed on the animal.

PETA issued a statement following the latest death that read, in part:

“Right now, racing must be suspended. California officials have made substantial improvements to protect horses, but they’re not done yet. Horses like Golden Birthday, who didn’t live to see his fourth birthday, are still whipped and still administered the powerful diuretic Lasix. CT scan equipment is not yet in place and cruel practices like shockwave therapy have not been banned. The district attorney’s weak investigation isn’t going to stop the fatalities, so we must rely on the governor and the California Horse Racing Board to suspend racing until every possible precaution has been taken to protect horses.”

The first horse death of the season happened Dec. 26, before the track officially opened. Truest Reward, a 3-year-old gelding, sustained a broken left front leg while on the training track.

The California Horse Racing Board is expected to release the results of its investigation into the deaths at Santa Anita sometime this month.

The Los Angeles County district attorney’s office found no criminal wrongdoing in its investigation into the fatalities.