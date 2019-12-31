



— Tustin police have arrested two people in connection with a fatal stabbing that happened earlier this month.

The victim, 62-year-old David Nakaki, was found bleeding on the road by a good Samaritan who stopped to help after he saw other cars swerving to avoid him. Nakaki was taken to a hospital with a single stab wound where he later died.

Police arrested 19-year-old Miguel Orellana and 25-year-old Erika Pineda Saturday on suspicion of murder. Tustin police said DNA evidence, witness statements and investigative work led to the arrests.

Detectives with the Tustin police said robbery was the apparent motive, but it was not immediately disclosed what, if anything, was stolen from the victim.

Tustin police asked that anyone with information regarding this case call the dedicated tip-line at 714-426-2400.

Orellana and Pineda will be arraigned next month.