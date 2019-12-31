PASADENA (CBSLA) — The big parade doesn’t start until 8 a.m. Wednesday, but families began camping out at noon Tuesday on Colorado Boulevard in Pasadena.

As soon as the city allowed people to come in, campers grabbed sleeping bags and blew up air mattresses to get ready to camp overnight on the sidewalks.

“I feel like this is a big year,” one woman said. “I want to be here on the curb for the Rose Parade. I want to cheer, I want to eat, I want to sleep in the freezing cold!”

And there was no better way to ring in the New Year than in Pasadena as thousands camped out to see the 131st Tournament of Roses Parade.

“It’s just amazing how they can take roses and make these beautiful floats out of them,” another spectator said.

The Adea family drove in from Moreno Valley to see the Rancho Verde High School marching band, which will be performing in the parade tomorrow.

“We wanted to make sure we got a good spot to see the kids,” said one member of the family. “And, of course, all the nice floats.”

But for those making the trip, be sure to follow the rules and come prepared. There are no tents, sofas, boxes, ladders or open flames allowed.