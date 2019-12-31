CULVER CITY (CBSLA) — A man was shot and wounded by an off-duty sheriff’s deputy in the 3000 block of Vera Avenue in the Culver City area, says Deputy Juanita Navarro-Suarez.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau detectives responded to a shooting Tuesday 5 a.m. at the 3000 block of Vera Avenue, Los Angeles.

The off-duty deputy was not injured.

The male, adult suspect was struck by gunfire and transported to a local hospital in an unknown condition.

The investigation is ongoing and there is no additional information available at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.