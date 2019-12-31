NORTH HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — A dangerous pursuit ended at a North Hollywood grocery store Tuesday after the suspect crashed and ran inside.

That pursuit began in the 8300 block of Glenoaks Boulevard in Sun Valley just after noon when police were called with a report of a stolen vehicle. The driver of that suspected stolen vehicle led police on a 15-minute chase around the valley before crashing into another vehicle near the intersection of Magnolia and Vineland in North Hollywood.

“I guess scary,” Terrence Edwards, who was in that car, said. “It just happened so fast.”

Edwards and his wife were cleaning out their car Tuesday afternoon, stunned but physically unharmed.

“Thank God, yeah, I don’t have a scratch on me,” Edwards said. “I looked out, I saw him drive down Magnolia, and then I saw two or three cop cars then just follow him.”

But the driver was not done, turning into the parking lot of the nearby Ralph’s where he came to a crashing stop — hitting an empty pickup truck.

“I was parked here,” Oscar Reyendo, the owner of that truck, said in Spanish. “I went to shop at Ralphs.”

Reyendo and his wife were inside the grocery store when they heard the commotion as police quickly caught the suspect who had run inside.

The suspect was taken into custody shortly after 12:30 p.m.