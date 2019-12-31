ANAHEIM (CNS) – A fire in a business of a strip mall in Anaheim quickly spread to at least two other units, but no injuries were reported Tuesday morning.

The fire was reported around 10 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of Euclid Street, south of La Palma Avenue, according to Anaheim Fire and Rescue. The fire was a 3-alarm fire.

Video from the scene showed flames shooting into the sky and several fire engines and firefighters dousing the fire from outside the building.

The fire caused the partial collapse of the roof of one of the businesses. As of midnight on Tuesday, firefighters were still on scene dousing hot spots, according to a fire dispatcher.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

