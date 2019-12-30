LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A wind advisory was issued in Simi Valley Monday and California Highway Patrol warned vehicles to use caution while driving through the area.

CHP warned of high winds on the 118 Freeway and advised high-profile vehicles to use caution from Rocky Peak to the 5 Freeway.

WIND ADVISORY IN SIMI VALLEY: SR-118 FROM ROCKY PEAK TO THE I-5 – STRONG WINDS – HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES USE CAUTION — CHP PIO – LA County (@CHPsouthern) December 30, 2019

A wind advisory was to be in effect from 7 a.m. Monday to 3 p.m. Tuesday, with north to northeast winds of 15-25 mph and gusts of up to 45 mph from Malibu to the Hollywood Hills and south to Long Beach.

According to National Weather Service Meteorologist Curt Kaplan, it could be windy in the mountains and valleys with wind gusts up to 50 mph.

Increased Santa Ana winds were expected to start Tuesday, Kaplan said.

