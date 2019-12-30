Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Here are the top 10 stories of the year on CBSLA.com, based on pageviews:
- Sushi Restaurant Cheers After Woman Punches Angry Customer During His Racist Tirade
A racist rant from a customer at a Long Beach sushi bar and restaurant on Mother’s Day turned into an all-out brawl that was caught on video.
- Eric Holder, Suspect In Nipsey Hussle Murder, Captured In Bellflower
A man suspected of gunning down musician Nipsey Hussle over a personal dispute was captured in the Bellflower area.
- Rapper Awarded $2.7M In Katy Perry Copyright Infringement Case
Christian rapper Marcus Gray, known as Flame, was awarded $2.7 million in damages Thursday by a federal court jury who deemed Katy Perry’s song “Dark Horse” lifted a musical passage from the rapper’s earlier song “Joyful Noise.”
- Mother Shot And Killed In Front Of Police Station During Custody Exchange
The mother of a 17-month-old child was fatally shot the evening of April 6th outside of the Hawthorne Police Department.
- 1 Dead, 7 Injured After Tour Bus Carrying Road Crew For Country Singer Josh Turner Crashes
A passenger bus carrying the road crew for country singer Josh Turner crashed on September 18th, leaving one dead and seven injured.
- Autopsy Performed For KTLA Anchor Chris Burrous, Cause Of Death Remains Under Investigation
An autopsy had been completed on KTLA5 weekend anchor Chris Burrous, who was found unconscious in a Glendale motel room and later pronounced dead at a hospital. It was later determined that the cause of death was methamphetamine toxicity.
- 7.1 Quake Rocks SoCal, Searles Valley Hit Hard For Second Time In 24 Hours
The quake struck at 8:21 p.m. on July 5th and was centered in the same location as the previous day’s 6.4.
- Snoop Dogg Shares Message To Instagram After Newborn Grandson Dies At 10 Days Old
Snoop Dogg’s son, Corde Broadus, shared the news on his Instagram page writing, “My son did all he needed to do in his 10 days here on earth. He has now graduated and continuing to do work.”
- Undocumented LA County Parents On Pace To Receive $650M In Welfare Benefits *From 2013
County officials announced that a projected $650 million in welfare benefits would be distributed to illegal alien parents in 2013.
- Off-Duty LAPD Officer Opens Fire During Argument In Costco Killing 1, Injuring 3
A shooting involving an off-duty Los Angeles Police Department officer was being investigated after the officer reportedly fired his gun inside of a Costco in Corona, killing one person and injuring three.