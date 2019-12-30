Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Here are the top 10 videos of the year on CBSLA.com, based on video views:
1. Mother Fatally Shot During Custody Exchange At Police Station
The mother of a 17-month-old girl was fatally shot outside of the Hawthorne Police Department during a custody exchange. The suspect escaped in his vehicle but was later arrested by police.
2. 7.1 Magnitude Earthquake Hits During KCAL9 Evening Newscast
The 7.1-magnitude earthquake that shook Southern California on July 7th was caught on camera during our 8 p.m. show.
3. Rapper Awarded $2.7M In Katy Perry Copyright Infringement Case
Christian rapper Marcus Gray, known as Flame, was awarded $2.7 million in damages Thursday by a federal court jury who deemed Katy Perry’s song “Dark Horse” lifted a musical passage from the rapper’s earlier song “Joyful Noise.”
4. Video Shows Man Climbing Over New Border Fence In Otay Mesa
A video posted to social media showed a man climbing over a new portion of a border fence in Otay Mesa using a rope ladder hung on the Mexican side and sliding down the fence on the American side. The 18-foot fence was part of a recently approved $150 million, 14-mile section of new fencing.
5. Murrieta Locals Concerned After Migrants Are Flown Into Local Border Control Facility
Locals in Murrieta raised concerns after an unknown number of migrants were flown in from Texas the local Border Control facility
6. Police: Nipsey Hussle Was Killed Over A Personal Dispute
Rapper Nipsey Hussle was gunned down over a personal dispute with his suspected killer, Los Angeles police announced in a news conference.
7. VIDEO: Teens Allegedly Start Violent Melee In Inland Empire McDonald’s
Teenage girls were caught on camera hurling heavy objects at McDonald’s employees in Moreno Valley after being asked to leave a children’s play area – causing thousand dollars worth of damage, according to police.
8. LA City Councilman Introduces Resolution In Support Of Abolishing ICE, Council Votes To Counter Trump Immigration Policies
*From 2018: L.A. Councilman Gil Cedillo called for “the elimination of ICE, the implementation of a humane immigration program and a stop to the separation of families as a deterrent to entry into our country.”
9. Off-Duty Officer Involved In Costco Shooting That Left 1 Dead, 3 Injured
The LAPD was investigating what events led up to a shooting that occurred at a Costco in Corona in June.
10. Kevin Hart Sustains ‘Major Back Injury’ In Car Crash
The accident occurred at 12:45 a.m. Sunday, September 1st. A man identified as Jared Black was driving Hart and another passenger, Rebecca Broxterman, in Hart’s 1970 Plymouth Barracuda.
