



Here are the top 10 videos of the year on CBSLA.com, based on video views:

The mother of a 17-month-old girl was fatally shot outside of the Hawthorne Police Department during a custody exchange. The suspect escaped in his vehicle but was later arrested by police.

The 7.1-magnitude earthquake that shook Southern California on July 7th was caught on camera during our 8 p.m. show.

Christian rapper Marcus Gray, known as Flame, was awarded $2.7 million in damages Thursday by a federal court jury who deemed Katy Perry’s song “Dark Horse” lifted a musical passage from the rapper’s earlier song “Joyful Noise.”

A video posted to social media showed a man climbing over a new portion of a border fence in Otay Mesa using a rope ladder hung on the Mexican side and sliding down the fence on the American side. The 18-foot fence was part of a recently approved $150 million, 14-mile section of new fencing.

Locals in Murrieta raised concerns after an unknown number of migrants were flown in from Texas the local Border Control facility

Rapper Nipsey Hussle was gunned down over a personal dispute with his suspected killer, Los Angeles police announced in a news conference.

Teenage girls were caught on camera hurling heavy objects at McDonald’s employees in Moreno Valley after being asked to leave a children’s play area – causing thousand dollars worth of damage, according to police.

L.A. Councilman Gil Cedillo called for “the elimination of ICE, the implementation of a humane immigration program and a stop to the separation of families as a deterrent to entry into our country.”

The LAPD was investigating what events led up to a shooting that occurred at a Costco in Corona in June.

The accident occurred at 12:45 a.m. Sunday, September 1st. A man identified as Jared Black was driving Hart and another passenger, Rebecca Broxterman, in Hart’s 1970 Plymouth Barracuda.