



— Therapy dogs are a sure way to get a smile in the hospital, but the pups at UCI Medical Center in Orange were there for more than belly rubs — they are the stars of this year’s charity calendar.

“They’re so well-loved throughout our organization, and we thought this is such a good way to showcase them,” Barbara Arbour, manager of patient experience, said.

The hospital chose to feature 12 of its volunteer therapy dogs. From snuggles to taking calls — and even getting their ears checked — the photos will bring a dose of happiness in the hospital and at home throughout 2020.

“They are lovable,” Pat Patton, chief nursing officer, said. “They come from small dogs to huge dogs, and so we have something for everybody’s liking.”

Therapy dogs have been part of UCI Medical Center for 20 years, helping patients heal. And while all of the pups and handlers volunteer their time, the calendar is a way for them to raise money for gear and other patient services.

“Do we bring hot towels for patients for meals or bedtime or have people come in and help them sign birthday cards,” Patton said.

Calendars are available at the hospital gift shop, the UCI campus bookstore and online.

“I’ve sent them all over the country, actually,” Arbour said.

And thought organizers admitted shooting the photos was not easy, the final product was worth it — and they hope people will pick one up and help keep the program running for another year.