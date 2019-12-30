SHADOW HILLS (CBSLA) — A SigAlert was issued Monday morning for two lanes on the westbound 210 Freeway in Shadow Hills after a produce truck overturned.

According to CHP officials, the accident occurred around midnight when a tractor-trailer truck reportedly collided with another vehicle, starting a small fire.

The truck, carrying 20,000 pounds of Romaine lettuce, overturned near the Sunland Boulevard exit blocking.

Heavy equipment was brought in to help scoop up the lettuce from the big rig.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to a hospital and expected to be OK, and the driver of the big rig was said to have sustained some bruises.

It was not immediately clear what led to the accident, but officers do not believe drugs or alcohol were involved.

The two lanes were opened around 8:13 a.m.