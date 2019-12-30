Comments
TORRANCE (CBSLA) — California Highway Patrol searched Monday for a 60-year-old, who suffers from an undisclosed medical condition, missing from Torrance.
Baltazar Garcia was last seen at about 3 a.m. on Christmas Day, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
Garcia was described as Hispanic, stands five-feet and five-inches tall, and weighs about 180 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes, the sheriff’s department said.
He was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, a green-striped shirt, blue jeans, and black shoes.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts was asked to call the sheriff’s missing persons unit at 323-890-5500 or 911. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.