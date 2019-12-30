



— A 23-year-old Downey man was charged with murder Monday in the beating death of a 6-year-old boy the day after Christmas, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced.

Tyler D’Shaun Martin Brand was arrested Thursday night in connection with the death of 6-year- old Dayvon Taylor of Long Beach.

According to police, Dayvon was taken to St. Mary Medical Center in Long Beach Thursday around 6 p.m. and died shortly after he arrived. The coroner’s office determined the death was a homicide.

Prosecutors said Brand had been caring for the boy for several days over the holiday break. According to the District Attorney’s Office, the boy was severely beaten.

“My son’s mother let her guard down so that this man had too much time with my child, and didn’t really know nothing about him,” Dayon’s father said Friday. “I wish I could have did more for my son, but unfortunately I was in the blind.”

Police described Brand only as an acquaintance of the boy’s mother, but prosecutors said Brand was the boy’s godfather.

Brand, who remains jailed in lieu of $2 million bail, faces up to 25 years to life in prison if convicted.

A candlelight vigil was held for Dayvon on Saturday in South Los Angeles.