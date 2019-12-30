Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Automobile Club of Southern California is reminding drivers to stay safe this New Year’s Eve with their Holiday Tow-to-Go Program.
The safe ride service is available for members and non-members and begins Tuesday, Dec. 31 at 6 p.m. and ends Wednesday, Jan. 1 at 6 a.m.
The agency will tow your car for free up to seven miles. The service is only available in southern counties including Imperial, Inyo, Kern, Los Angeles, Mono, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego, Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, Tulare, and Ventura Counties.
Local motorists can dial 800-400-4222 to request the service.
AAA also recommends designating a sober driver, calling a cab, or arranging to stay with a friend before kicking off your holiday celebrations.