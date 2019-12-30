PERRIS (CBSLA) — About two dozen llamas were stolen and other animals were turned loose Monday after an exotic animal farm in Perris was burglarized, possibly by animal rights activists.

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said the break-in happened overnight at a 14-acre private facility near Orange Avenue and Murrieta Road.

“We received a call about 6:30 a.m. regarding numerous llamas and emus walking on Orange,” Deputy Robyn Flores said in a statement released to media. “During the investigation, it was learned that a lock on the fence had been cut, which allowed the animals to leave the property.”

Deputies, with the help of animal control officers, were able to corral the loose animals, but further investigation determined that 20-30 llamas had been taken from the facility by unknown suspects.

According to reports, the facility has recently been targeted by activists making accusations via social media alleging abuse and neglect of the llamas, emus, ostriches, buffalo and other livestock kept on the property. County officials said they have not found evidence of mistreatment.

Anyone with information about the burglary or the whereabouts of the llamas was asked to contact the Riverside County sheriff’s Perris station at 915-210-1000.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)